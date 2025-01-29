ECOWAS Confirms Exit Of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, But Upholds Free Movement For Citizens

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has officially recognized the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the regional bloc, effective Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

However, in a move aimed at minimizing disruption, ECOWAS has directed member states to continue allowing citizens of the three nations unrestricted travel within the region.

This follows the notice of withdrawal issued on January 29, 2024, by the three countries, which have since formed the Alliance of Sahelian States (AES) as an alternative to ECOWAS.

Despite their exit, ECOWAS emphasized its commitment to regional cooperation, urging members to uphold existing protocols on trade, investment, and free movement.

A statement from the bloc confirmed that passports and identity cards bearing the ECOWAS logo issued to citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger will remain valid for travel.

It also instructed members to continue granting visa-free movement, residency, and business rights to nationals of the departing nations in line with ECOWAS protocols.

Hence, it asked members to “recognize National passports and identity cards bearing ECOWAS logo held by the citizens of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger, until further notice.

“Allow citizens of the three affected countries to continue to enjoy the right of visa free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the ECOWAS protocols until further notice.”

Additionally, the statement clarified that ECOWAS officials from the three countries would retain their privileges and operational rights until further negotiations determine the future relationship between the bloc and the newly formed AES.

“These arrangements will be in place until the full determination of the modalities of our future engagement with the three countries by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government,” the statement clarified.

To ensure a smooth transition, the Commission has set up a mechanism for negotiations with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger while emphasizing the need to avoid confusion.

The decision comes amid growing tensions, as citizens in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger celebrated their departure, accusing ECOWAS of prioritizing Western interests over regional stability.

Meanwhile, the AES is working on introducing a unified passport for its member states, signaling a further shift away from ECOWAS influence.