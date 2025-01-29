You Prefer To Point Fingers At Us Instead Of Focusing On Your Internal Affairs – Morka Replies Atiku

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has stated that former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members prefer to point accusatory fingers at others rather than focusing on the party’s internal problems.

Recall that Atiku had accused the ruling party of bribing the opposition with ₦50 million each ahead of the 2027 election.

However, speaking during an appearance on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme, Morka stated that it is not APC’s fault that the PDP is imploding.

The spokesman said that the APC is busy minding its business and worrying about its own matters.

He said: “The PDP is imploding. That is, you know, clear to everyone. It’s imploding not because of APC or what APC is doing or has done.

“As a matter of fact, the APC is doing nothing, we are busy minding our business and worrying about our own matters, sorting out our own internal issues, building cohesion and, preparing for whatever contests that may come.

“The PDP should do the same. They should focus on their internal problems. But unfortunately, Atiku Abubakar and all of those in the PDP prefer to simply point fingers, busy themselves accusing the APC of attempting to destabilize the PDP and the opposition parties for that matter, we are doing no such thing.

“Look, only very bad workmen blame the tools. In this instance, the PDP has proven completely unable, utterly incompetent, to manage their own internal affairs.

“How then do they begin, as they do, to tout themselves capable of governing Nigeria when they cannot even manage their own very little, small internal issues?”