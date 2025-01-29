Thousands Of Citizens Rally In Niger, Burkina Faso To Celebrate ECOWAS Exit

Thousands of citizens took to the streets of Niger and Burkina Faso on Tuesday, rallying in support of their countries’ official withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which takes effect on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The withdrawal, which includes Mali, has left ECOWAS facing an uncertain future as the region experiences a deepening political divide.

In Niamey, Niger’s capital, thousands of demonstrators, led by members of the military junta, gathered at a central square before marching toward the National Assembly.

Protesters chanted anti-ECOWAS slogans, while others directed their anger at French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders of neighbouring countries, such as Benin, Nigeria, and Ivory Coast, with whom Niger’s relations have deteriorated.

“On January 28, 2024, we announced our exit from ECOWAS with immediate effect. Many thought it was a joke, that we were going to go back on our decision.

“This is ending today; there is nothing left between ECOWAS and us,” said Ibro Amadou Bacharou, Private Chief of Staff to General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger’s junta leader.

In Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, a massive crowd, including Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo and several government officials, gathered at the Nation Square to celebrate the move.

Protesters waved flags of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Russia, while banners read:

“Long live AES, down with ECOWAS!” “Goodbye hand-tied ECOWAS, long live free AES!”

Ouedraogo addressed the crowd, likening the break from ECOWAS to a battle against imperialism:

“To cut the cord of imperialism… this will not be done by the tender hands of a midwife, but by an axe,” he declared.

With their departure from ECOWAS, the three Sahelian nations—Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—have formed a new bloc called the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

The AES nations have expressed their preference for partnerships with Russia, Turkey, and Iran, moving away from traditional Western allies like France.

In a further push toward independence, the three countries have announced the launch of a common passport and the creation of a 5,000-strong unified army to combat jihadist insurgencies in the region.

The three countries had initially announced their “immediate withdrawal” from ECOWAS in January 2024, citing grievances over what they described as the bloc’s allegiance to France and its failure to effectively support their fight against insurgency.

However, under ECOWAS regulations, a one-year notice period was required for the withdrawal to take effect, which officially expires today.

While ECOWAS had attempted diplomatic negotiations to convince the juntas to reconsider their decision, those efforts failed.