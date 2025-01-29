FG Unveils AI Tool, Service-Wise GPT To Enhance Public Service Delivery

The Federal Government has launched its advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, Service-Wise GPT, that would aid public service delivery.

Naija News reports that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, at the prestigious Global Government Summit 2025, held in Singapore.

Walson-Jack said Service-Wise GPT set a new standard for public service transformation with the country’s revolutionary advancement in using artificial intelligence (AI) for governance.

The Director of Information and Public Relations, Eno Olotu, made this statement in her office on Tuesday.

In her presentation titled ‘Model Behaviour: How to Govern with AI, Empowering Governance with AI: Nigeria’s National AI Journey and Service-wise GPT Insight,’ she stated that Service-Wise GPT, a user-centric AI-powered assistant meticulously designed to revolutionize public service delivery in Nigeria.

She emphasized AI’s potential to contribute significantly to the national and global economy while stressing the need for responsible, ethical, and inclusive governance approaches to harness this technological revolution.

“The tool, currently in its Beta version, provides instant access and simplifies the referencing of Public Service Rules, Statutory Instruments, Regulations, Guidelines, and other critical information relevant to the operations of the Federal Civil Service, with the user’s needs at the forefront of its design,” she said.

Walson-Jack informed the global audience that the Service-Wise GPT, once operational, would automate policy drafting and official memos and provide real-time policy research assistance.

She stressed that applying Service-Wise GPT would save time and reduce administrative task hours for civil servants, improve compliance, ensure regulatory adherence, enhance productivity, facilitate faster decision-making across ministries, and ultimately improve service delivery.

The Head of the Civil Service shared the results of a 2025 research study in which respondents praised the Service-Wise GPT tool for enabling civil servants to work smarter, faster, and more inclusively while ensuring transparency and accountability.

She revealed that 73% of users saved 2–3 hours daily, and the tool received a 90% user recommendation rate for its efficiency and accessibility.

Walson-Jack boldly stated that the Service-Wise GPT was a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s government’s commitment to using technology for the public good.

She reaffirmed the government’s dedication to delivering an efficient Federal Civil Service, and the Service-Wise GPT was a significant step in this direction.