Tinubu Govt Begins Appointment Process For New Accountant-General, Perm Secs

The federal government has initiated the process of appointing a new Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) and two federal permanent secretaries, following approval from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed on Monday night in Abuja by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, in a statement issued by Mrs. Eno Olotu, Director of Information and Public Relations in her office.

To ensure the selection of qualified, credible, and competent individuals, Walson-Jack stated that the appointment process will follow a structured, multi-tiered evaluation system, as approved by the President, reaffirming the government’s commitment to a transparent and merit-driven selection process.

She explained that the two vacant permanent secretary positions resulted from the recent retirement of a permanent secretary from Oyo State and an impending vacancy in the North-West geopolitical zone. Additionally, the position of Accountant-General of the Federation will become vacant upon the retirement of the incumbent in March 2025.

In December 2024, President Tinubu directed the current AGF, Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, to continue in office until March 7, 2025, in what appeared to be a policy reversal. This decision followed controversy surrounding the announcement of Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new AGF, which led to tension within the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) in Abuja.

Ogunjimi’s appointment was initially announced by Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga on December 10, 2024, following Dr. Madein’s pre-retirement leave, which commenced on December 7. However, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation later instructed Dr. Madein to reverse her pre-retirement leave and remain in office until March 2025.

Meanwhile, activist Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed from Kano alleged in a petition that the presidency had prevented a northerner from being appointed as acting AGF and instead appointed Ogunjimi from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She further claimed that two northerners, who were legally next in line for the position, were bypassed.

The government has now opened the appointment process to all serving Grade Level 17 officers in the mainstream Federal Civil Service who have held their current position for at least two years and have expressed interest in participating.

Candidates must meet several eligibility criteria, including screening and confirmation by their respective permanent secretaries and the Accountant-General of the Federation to ensure they are not under any disciplinary investigation.

The selection process will involve multiple verification steps:

A screening process conducted by a Committee of Permanent Secretaries, observed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Mandatory asset declaration with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Anti-corruption clearance from the DSS, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the ICPC.

A written examination conducted at a top Federal Government security agency, with oversight from serving and retired permanent secretaries and observers from civil society organizations, the private sector, professional associations, DSS, and ICPC.

A proficiency test in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, observed by ICPC and DSS.

The final selection will be made by President Bola Tinubu, who will consider candidates based on their overall performance throughout the evaluation process.