Account-General Of The Federation: Five Candidates Move To Next Stage

Five candidates for the position of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) have advanced to the oral interview stage.

Naija News reported that ten candidates qualified for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test. Out of the ten candidates, five were successful.

This was contained in a statement on Friday, from the Director, of Information and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Eno Olotu.

“The selection process for the appointment of an Accountant-General of the Federation has progressed to its final stage, with five (5) candidates successfully advancing to the oral interview.

“This stage will serve as a critical evaluation of the candidate’s leadership abilities and strategic vision for managing the office of the Accountant-General,” it read.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, commended the rigorous and transparent approach adopted throughout the selection process.

She expressed satisfaction with the professionalism demonstrated so far, highlighting that the ICT proficiency test was conducted on a merit-based platform to ensure that only the most qualified candidates advanced.

“This process underscores our commitment to upholding accountability, equity, and excellence in public service appointments. I am pleased with the progress we have made and confident that the oral interview will help us identify the best candidate for this critical role,” she said.