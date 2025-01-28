Tinubu Meets Osinbajo, Adesina In Tanzania

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with former Vice, President Yemi Osinbajo and the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, during an encounter in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Tuesday.

The meeting took place as Tinubu participated in the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit, a high-level event hosted by the Tanzanian government in collaboration with the African Union, the AfDB Group, and the World Bank Group.

A photograph of Osinbajo greeting Tinubu at the event was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @Imran Muhdz, with the caption: “The former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo greeted President Tinubu during their encounter in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on January 28, 2025.”

The cordial exchange drew reactions from Nigerians, with many applauding the unity displayed by the leaders.

Naija News had earlier reported that President Tinubu arrived in Dar es Salaam on Sunday at 10:20 p.m. (8:20 p.m. Nigerian time) and was welcomed by Ali Ameir, Tanzania’s Minister of State in the Office of the President.

The two-day summit aims to address Africa’s energy challenges and mobilize investment to achieve universal energy access across the continent within five years.

On the first day of the summit, participating countries, including Nigeria, presented their national energy strategies, detailing their approaches to addressing energy access gaps and renewable energy solutions.

Welcoming President Tinubu to the summit, Adesina shared a message on social media: “I was delighted to welcome H.E. President Tinubu ⁦@officialABAT⁩ to Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania for the Africa Energy Summit, organised by the ⁦@AfDB_Group⁩ and the ⁦@WorldBank,⁩ with the Government of Tanzania. Thank you very much, Mr. President, for honouring us.”