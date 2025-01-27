Ex-Inter Milan Player Radja Nainggolan Arrested Over Cocaine Trafficking

Former Belgian international footballer Radja Nainggolan was arrested on Monday as part of a significant law enforcement operation investigating cocaine trafficking linked to the bustling port of Antwerp, according to a statement from the Brussels prosecutor’s office.

The authorities detained several individuals including Radja Nainggolan, during a series of coordinated early morning raids conducted across various locations in Belgium.

The prosecutor’s office indicated that the ongoing investigation focuses on allegations concerning the importation of cocaine originating from South America into Europe, facilitated through operations at the port of Antwerp, with the subsequent redistribution of the drugs within Belgium.

While the investigation remains in its early stages, prosecutors have yet to disclose additional details regarding the specific charges or the extent of the narcotics operation uncovered.

Nainggolan, who hails from Antwerp and is now 36 years old, made headlines last week when he surprisingly came out of retirement to join a Belgian second-tier team, Lokeren. This move marks the latest chapter in a long and storied career that has seen him represent Belgium at the national level, where he accumulated 30 caps and netted six goals.

Previously, he carved out a successful career in Italy, playing for renowned clubs such as Cagliari, Inter Milan, and AS Roma. Before signing with Lokeren, he had been without a club since the previous summer.

In a promising start at Lokeren, Nainggolan made an instant impact by scoring a goal during his debut match, contributing to a 1-1 home draw against K. Lierse.

His football journey had recently seen him return to his native Belgium in the summer of 2021, when he joined Royal Antwerp, only to part ways with the club in early 2023 amid various controversies.

Radja Nainggolan is known for his distinctive style, both in terms of his tattoos and his lively personality, which have often drawn attention.

His time with Royal Antwerp included a stint of suspension after he was caught using an electronic cigarette while seated on the team bench, a situation that made headlines in Belgian media.