It Is Unfair To Say We Criticize The Government Because A Southerner Is In Power – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has asserted that its criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration is delivered with the same fervor as during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Murtala Aliyu, the Secretary-General of the forum, disclosed this during an appearance on News Night, an Arise TV programme. He emphasized that the ACF, while political in nature, remains neutral and does not align with any partisan agenda.

He said, “I think that’s an unfair judgment to say we criticize the government because a Southerner is at the helm of affairs.

“We were huge critics of the last northern-led administration, and our records can verify this.

“We have consistently brought attention to government actions and pressed for improvement when necessary.

“The ACF’s official position is that selecting candidates is the responsibility of political parties.

“We’ll assess which candidate is better for the country and the north. We’re not partisan, but rather political, and our interest is the entire northern state and its benefit to the whole country.

“We don’t take sides, and we’re not against any person, including the current president.”

Aliyu’s remarks came after the reported announcement that the ACF will support a northern candidate in the 2027 general election.

On Wednesday, Mamman Osuman, ACF national chairman, criticised northern leaders for not finding solutions to the region’s challenges.

Osuma queried the roles the regional governors and lawmakers are playing toward improving the economic hardship inflicted on the people by Tinubu’s policies.

He reportedly announced the support of the forum for a northern candidate in the 2027 general election.

Subsequently, the ACF suspended Osuman for issuing an unauthorised statement, adding that he did not consult with other leaders and members of the forum before remarking.