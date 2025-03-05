Truckers’ Boycott Gains Momentum As ACF Blast IPOB’s Attacks On Truck Drivers In South-East

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has raised alarm over the persistent attacks on truck drivers transporting goods from the North to the South-East, allegedly carried out by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to the ACF, these assaults, which have resulted in the killing of drivers and destruction of their vehicles, pose a significant threat to national security and could lead to widespread disorder and anarchy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ACF National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, lamented that heavy-duty truck drivers transporting goods through the South-East were still facing “vicious and unprovoked attacks”, leading to their deaths, vehicle burnings, and looting of goods.

The forum strongly criticized security agencies and the federal government for failing to address these violent incidents.

ACF Condemns Targeted Attacks

The ACF’s statement accused armed groups openly identifying as IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of orchestrating these attacks, particularly against northerners and their property.

According to the statement, “The attacks are being brazenly carried out by the euphemistic gunmen/gun-women who openly claim membership of terror groups, such as the so-called Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), with the attacks directed only on northerners and northern-owned property.”

It further noted that these groups not only intensified their attacks but also shared videos of their actions online, even burning the corpses of their victims.

Protests and Calls for Action

The statement referenced a recent protest by members of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Jos, Plateau State, to raise awareness about the worsening situation.

ACF alleged that over the past eight years, more than 50 truck drivers had been killed and approximately 100 trailers destroyed.

The group expressed deep concern over the silence of security agencies and both federal and state governments regarding the issue.

Support for Boycott and Demand for Justice

The forum emphasized that no individual or group should be allowed to carry out acts of “murder, looting, arson, vandalism, and general brigandage on innocent citizens.”

It declared its full support for NARTO and NURTW’s proposal to suspend the transportation of goods to and from the South-East until security is restored.

ACF extended condolences to the victims’ families and urged federal and state authorities, along with security agencies, to take decisive action against the perpetrators. It also called for a state of emergency to address the crisis.

Furthermore, the forum criticized the “silence or lip service” of South-East political elites and socio-cultural groups, urging them to take a firm stance against the attacks.

Compensation Demands

ACF demanded that the governments of Enugu and Imo states fully compensate victims and their families for lives lost, injuries sustained, and goods destroyed during the attacks.