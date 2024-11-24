INEC To Commence Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration In 2025

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to begin nationwide continuous voter registration (CVR) in the first quarter of 2025.

In a memo dated November 20, 2024, and sighted by TheCable, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the Commission’s Secretary, directed resident electoral commissioners across the country to initiate necessary preparations for the exercise.

According to the memo, the CVR exercise will kick off at the local government area (LGA) level before being extended to registration areas. The phased approach aims to ensure an orderly and comprehensive registration process.

The memo reads, “Kindly provide the following information for adequate preparation for the exercise: Status of INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) and accessories in the state.

“Status of both coloured and black/white heavy-duty printers and availability of CVR Forms/materials.

“The commission is considering commencing the exercise at Local Government Area (LGA) level and later devolve to Registration Area (RA) level.

“The state offices are expected to identify and select staff that will work as voter registration officials.

“You are to please prepare the information of uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to facilitate the printing of the Register of uncollected PVCs for display during the exercise.”

In July 2022, the electoral body suspended the CVR exercise ahead of the 2023 general election.