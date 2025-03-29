Natasha: Recall Process More Expensive Than Conducting Senatorial Election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that recalling a lawmaker is an arduous and expensive process.

The Special Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Mohammed Kuna, while speaking via his X account on Saturday, stated that the recall process is quite expensive when compared to organising a senatorial election.

INEC’s disclosure comes amid reactions to a petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, was given a six-month suspension for allegedly breaching Senate rules.

The embattled lawmaker has, however, petitioned the Inspector of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over the signatures of members of her constituents, insisting that they were forged.

Kuna explained that the recall process involves staff mobilisation, technology, recall material deployments, and transportation.

He explained that the recall process is like conducting three senatorial district elections because they would have to return to the field three times.

“A recall process is like conducting three senatorial district elections because we will go back to the field three times. It is more expensive than conducting a senatorial election,” he penned.