ACF Engaging Governors, Traditional Leaders To Foster Good Governance – Aliyu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is actively engaging with governors and traditional institutions across various levels to drive the agenda of good governance, according to its Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu.

Aliyu made the disclosure during an appearance on News Night, an Arise TV programme, where he highlighted the forum’s commitment to ensuring that leaders remain focused on addressing the needs of the grassroots.

He said, “First of all let me say that we engage the governors at the governors’ forum level. We also engage the governors at the individual level.

“We also engage the traditional rulers. And where there is responsibility at the sub-national level, we bring their attention to that. We are not totally blaming the national government for all the wars in the country.

“Just like the north, any part of the country will have to wake up at sub-national level to do the right thing and so the federal government will complement those efforts. But such economic policies, the micro-economic policies, are actually defined by the government at the center.

“If things are going right or wrong at the center they should address it. At the micro-level, the state governments or the governments at the sub-national level will handle that. And we are talking to them.

“So we are not saying we are heaping all the blame on one person or one location. No. We are saying all people at the leadership level should wake up to their responsibility and also be aware that the people at the grassroots are complaining.

“So we expect to see the promises the government made. That changes will come soon and that succor will come to the people.”