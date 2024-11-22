‘Simon Ekpa Should Be Shot, His Arrest Is Overdue’ – APC Chieftain, Onokpasa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jesutega Onokpasa, has reacted to the arrest and detention of self-acclaimed Biafra Prime Minister, Simon Ekpa.

Naija News earlier reported that Ekpa and some others were arrested in Finland over alleged links with terrorism.

The court in Finland reportedly said Ekpa allegedly spread separatist propaganda on social media.

It reported that Ekpa allegedly committed the crime on 23 August 2021 in Lahti.

In addition to Ekpa, BBC reported that the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation also demanded the detention of four other men on suspicion of terrorist offences.

In an interview on Arise Television, Onokpasa, the chairman of the Tinubu Media support group (TMSG), said Simon Ekpa should be killed because he is liable for the murder of his fellow Igbos.

He said, “Simon Ekpa’s arrest is overdue, In fact, I encourage that he be shot because he was also killing others in Southeast. If a person is an enemy combatant, he is liable to be shot for killing his fellow Igbos. I am in full support of his arrest.”

In related news, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja has announced plans to extradite Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed prime minister of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to face charges in Nigeria.

In a statement on Thursday, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defence Information, confirmed that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, welcomed Ekpa’s arrest in Finland and viewed it as a step towards ensuring justice.

Gusau stated, “The CDS is happy with his arrest in Finland, with the hope this will be a step towards his extradition to Nigeria so that he will face justice.”