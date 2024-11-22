Nollywood Actress, Bimpe Akintunde Exposes Impersonator Defrauding Fans On Social Media

Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde has alerted the public to a scammer impersonating her on social media.

The actress disclosed that the swindler uses her name and photos to swindle unsuspecting individuals.

She identified the fraudster as Tochukwu Samuel O.

Akintunde called for collective efforts to combat such misconduct, questioning how Nigeria can progress when hardworking individuals face image sabotage.

The thespian urged fans to ignore any money requests linked to the impersonator and appealed for assistance in reporting the scammer’s WhatsApp and bank accounts.

She said: “What a morning. Tell me how this country wants to be great, when a lot of people are struggling, working hard to build a name and brand, and boom, one person will take their pictures and name only to be defrauding ppl up and down. Who gave birth to such a child? awon oloriburuku omo, ki oluwa ma je ki won ya lodo wa oooooooo. Pls disregard any message from anyone, either in your dm or WhatsApp, asking you to send money. Pls, it’s not me o; I don’t own this above number o. I would appreciate it if we could find a way to report both the WhatsApp and the Opay account. Tochukwu Samuel O, ko ni da fun e, omo ofo am sure you are gonna see this because you took the Pic on my page n profile name, ti e ko ni da, wa pare maye ni lola ojo eni yii”.