Nollywood Actress Gets Engaged To Longtime Admirer

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde, is set to tie the knot with her longtime admirer.

Naija News reports that the movie star announced the engagement news via her Instagram page on Sunday, June 25.

Sharing photos of her engagement ring, Bimpe revealed that the admirer fell in love with her long before they met.

While expressing her excitement, the thespian prayed for their marital journey to be easy.

She wrote: “Today I am saying ‘YES’ to My Long time admirer, lover of my craft, my long-time lover. A man that has been in love with me long before I met him.

“I am so blessed meeting him, am so happy to be doing FOREVER with Him. He asked me to be his wife and I said YES.

“May Almighty Allah make this journey easy for us. MUMCYHAMMEDA is Taken. If you think or hope it will end in tears, you won’t leave to see it Insha Allah Bikudiratulai”

