Mali Junta Appoints Abdoulaye Maiga As New Prime Minister

Mali’s ruling military junta has appointed a new prime minister from its ranks.

Naija News reports that this comes a day following the dismissal of the civilian prime minister who had publicly criticized the regime.

This move further strengthens the military’s grip on power, which has been in control of Mali since the coup in 2020, followed by another coup in 2021.

Recall that on Wednesday, November 20th, Choguel Kokalla Maiga, the civilian prime minister, was removed from his position after he voiced concerns regarding the junta’s postponement of the presidential election that was initially set for 2024.

His removal was confirmed through a presidential decree issued by Gen. Assimi Goïta, the military leader of Mali, and was broadcast on the state media, ORTM.

On Thursday, General Abdoulaye Maiga was appointed as the new prime minister, as stated by Alfouseyni Diawara, the secretary general of the Malian presidency. It is important to note that the two Maïgas are not related.

This appointment effectively places all three branches of Mali’s transitional government—the presidency, the National Transitional Council (which serves as the legislative body), and the prime minister’s office—under military authority.

Gen. Abdoulaye Maïga, aged 43, has previously held several significant positions within the junta, including minister of territorial administration, government spokesman, and deputy prime minister. Analysts suggest that his close relationship with Goïta was a key factor in his selection.

“The choice of the new prime minister shows that the military is tightening its grip on power. General Maïga is seen as especially close to President Goïta, who wanted someone loyal as the country prepares for possible elections next year,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Mali.

Laessing added, “Choguel provoked his dismissal by positioning himself as a potential candidate in the elections.”

Gen. Abdoulaye Maïga, while not one of the five officers directly involved in the coup of 2020, swiftly gained prominence within the junta and emerged as a significant figure in the transitional government.

He is recognized for his impassioned speeches, particularly targeting France and MINUSMA, the now-defunct U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali. During the U.N. General Assembly in September, he vehemently criticized Algerian diplomats who accused the Malian military of civilian casualties near the Algerian border.

Since assuming power, Mali’s military leadership has intensified its grip on the nation, suppressing dissent through stringent limitations on freedom of expression. Over a dozen politicians and activists have been detained for voicing opposition to the junta.