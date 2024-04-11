Junta Suspends All Political Party Activities In Mali

Advertisement

In an effort to uphold public order, the Malian junta has decided to temporarily halt all political party activities in the West Africa country.

Naija News reports that the Junta government’s spokesperson, Abdoulaye Maiga, announced the development in a broadcast on state television on Wednesday evening.

“Until further notice, for reasons of public order, the activities of political parties and the activities of a political character of associations are suspended across the whole country,” Maiga said, quoting the decree as coming from Mali junta leader, Colonel Assimi Goita.

Maiga defended the suspension of party activities due to the unproductive discussions during a national dialogue earlier this year.

The opposition’s voices have been significantly suppressed under the junta’s governance.

Naija News understands that Goita’s latest decree followed a collective statement from over 80 political parties and civil organizations on April 1, urging for prompt presidential elections and the cessation of military control.

“We will use all legal and legitimate avenues for the return of normal constitutional order in our country,” the groups had said in a joint statement with over 20 signatories, including a major opposition coalition and the toppled ex-president’s party.

Since December 2023, the UN has reported the dissolution of at least four organizations in Mali. These organizations encompassed various areas such as good governance, elections, and the opposition.

Mali has experienced a series of military coups in recent years, with the first occurring in August 2020. This coup marked the beginning of a trend, as West and Central Africa witnessed a total of eight coups within a span of four years.

Neighbouring countries like Burkina Faso and Niger also faced similar political upheavals.

Following the initial coup, Mali’s current junta seized power in a second coup in 2021. They committed to reinstate civilian rule by March 26 and intend to hold elections in February.

However, in September, the junta announced the indefinite postponement of the February elections due to technical reasons. This decision sparked outrage among political groups, further exacerbating the already tense situation in Mali.