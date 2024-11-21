Tinubu’s Aide Reacts As Finland Arrests Simon Ekpa, Prison Photo Emerges

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has reacted following the arrest of self-acclaimed Biafra Prime Minister, Simon Ekpa.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Ekpa and some others were arrested in Finland over alleged links with terrorism.

The court in Finland reportedly said Ekpa allegedly spread separatist propaganda on social media.

It reported that Ekpa allegedly committed the reported crime on 23 August 2021, in Lahti.

In addition to Ekpa, BBC reported Finnish National Bureau of Investigation also demanded the arrest of four other men on suspicion of terrorist offences.

Photos of the Biafra agitator in detention were also seen online following his arrest.

Taking to his account on the X platform to react to the development, Olusegun hinted that Ekpa may be repatriated to Nigeria as he wrote see you soon.

“Thank you Finland. See you soon Prime Minister,” the presidential media aide wrote.

Naija News recalls Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, had openly accused Finland of providing sanctuary to the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa.

Musa stated this during a special broadcast on Channels Television to commemorate Nigeria’s 25th Democracy Day.

In his statement, General Musa criticized the activities of IPOB in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria and emphasized the necessity for the arrest and prosecution of Ekpa to curb what he described as a growing security threat.

He urged the Nigerian government to adopt more assertive diplomatic measures against Finland to ensure Ekpa’s extradition.