Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie Are 2024 CAF Awards Finalists

Super Falcons players, Rasheedat Ajibade and Chiamaka Nnadozie have earned nominations for the 2024 CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

Their exceptional performances this past season have garnered recognition, placing them alongside eight other standout players in the running for the 2024 CAF Awards.

Both Ajibade and Nnadozie were integral members of the Super Falcons squad that competed in the 2024 Olympic Games held in Paris, showcasing their talent on an international stage.

Their club performances have also been noteworthy; Ajibade helped Atletico Madrid secure a commendable third-place finish in the Spanish Primera División, known as the Iberdrola, for the 2023-2024 season.

Meanwhile, Nnadozie has been a crucial asset for Paris FC in France, where her exceptional skills were instrumental in the team’s qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

She was recognized as the Best Goalkeeper at the 2023 CAF Awards, underlining her outstanding contributions to her team’s successes.

Note that in men’s football, Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman is seen as th major contender for the CAF men’s Player of the Year award.

The former Leicester City forward who helped Atalanta to win the 2023-2024 Europa League, is the only Nigerian player in the final five nominees. Recall that his hat-trick in the final helped Atalanta seal the Europa League title.