‘Pulling Tinubu Down Is Their Target’ – APC Chieftain Knocks Youths Calling Seyi To Contest For Lagos Governor

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has slammed youth groups calling on Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, to run for governor of Lagos state in 2027.

Naija News reports that Igbokwe, in a post on his Facebook page, said this situation is a distraction and an attempt to pull Tinubu down.

He further stated that ruling a state like Lagos is not a job for ‘boys.’

He wrote, “Who are these faceless people pushing Seyi Tinubu for Lagos Governor? This is a needless distraction. To pull PBAT down is their target. Please allow PBAT to do his very engaging and tasking job. Ruling Lagos is not the job of boys?

Meanwhile, as Lagos approaches the 2027 gubernatorial race, two prominent figures, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and House Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, have emerged as the leading contenders.

Both bring a wealth of political experience, a deep understanding of Lagos’s power structures, and considerable influence within the state.

Obafemi Hamzat carries a strong political pedigree, being the son of the late Oba Mufutau Hamzat, a founding member of the influential Justice Forum.

This legacy, combined with his own reputation, has cemented his position as a formidable candidate with a loyal support base.

Mudashiru Obasa, on the other hand, derives his strength from his extensive grassroots connections and political resilience.

As Lagos’s longest-serving Speaker, he has navigated numerous political hurdles and emerged unscathed, earning respect across local communities.