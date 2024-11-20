Lagos Governorship: Obasa, Hamzat, Gbajabiamila May Battle In 2027

As Lagos approaches the 2027 gubernatorial race, two prominent figures, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and House Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, have emerged as the leading contenders.

Both bring a wealth of political experience, a deep understanding of Lagos’s power structures, and considerable influence within the state.

Obafemi Hamzat carries a strong political pedigree, being the son of the late Oba Mufutau Hamzat, a founding member of the influential Justice Forum.

This legacy, combined with his own reputation, has cemented his position as a formidable candidate with a loyal support base.

Mudashiru Obasa, on the other hand, derives his strength from his extensive grassroots connections and political resilience.

As Lagos’s longest-serving Speaker, he has navigated numerous political hurdles and emerged unscathed, earning respect across local communities.

His tenure has provided him with insider knowledge of the state’s workings, further solidifying his grassroots appeal and political influence.

According to ThisDay, the two contenders enjoy the backing of powerful political factions, with the Justice Forum rallying behind Hamzat and the Mandate Group supporting Obasa.

This strategic alliance positions both candidates favorably, as the influential Governance Advisory Council (GAC), originally shaped by President Bola Tinubu, is expected to play a key role in determining the race’s outcome.

While other names such as Senator Tokunbo Abiru and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila have surfaced as potential aspirants, they lack the grassroots reach and local influence that Hamzat and Obasa wield.

Abiru’s corporate connections and Gbajabiamila’s national stature are notable, but their impact on Lagos politics is limited in comparison.

A critical factor in the race will be the upcoming local government elections, which will test the influence of both Hamzat and Obasa.

Control over local government chairmen—responsible for selecting delegates for the APC primaries—will be pivotal, as grassroots politics is set to play a decisive role in shaping the competition.