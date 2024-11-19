‘The Fight Against Oil Theft Is Stepping On Many Powerful Toes In Lagos, Abuja’ – Tompolo

The chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, has expressed dissatisfaction over challenges faced while combating oil theft, including a recent clash between his team and the Nigerian Navy in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Tompolo, whose security outfit was contracted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to protect pipelines, raised these concerns during a visit by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) leadership, led by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, to Oporoza, the Gbaramatu Kingdom headquarters in Delta State.

The NBA’s visit aimed to investigate oil theft and its impact on Niger Delta communities.

During the interaction, Tompolo accused some Nigerian Navy personnel of aiding oil theft, citing an incident where Navy officers allegedly fired at Tantita Security operatives, who were accompanied by officials from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Tompolo revealed that his efforts have upset influential figures benefiting from the illicit trade.

He urged Nigerians and security agencies to support President Bola Tinubu’s “economic recovery efforts, warning of dire consequences if oil theft continues unchecked.”

“What we want is for you to support the President of this country and Tantita Security services because while doing this work, we are stepping on a lot of toes who are the big boys over there in Lagos and Abuja. Most times, you see that Tantita Security now have confrontations with the Nigerian Navy and all that.

“Every well-meaning Nigerian knows the function of the Nigerian Navy and Tantita now, but nobody wants to come out to say the truth. If we happen to arrest anybody now, we would have to get a lawyer from Abuja, Lagos or Ibadan to do the case very well.

“Now that you are here, NNPC GMD said production has increased to 1.8mbpd. Some few days back, our people intercepted a vessel in Port Harcourt, where the Nigerian Navy was shooting at Tantita Security, with Police, DSS and Civil Defense.

“We want to implore and beg, that you must play in this present situation because if we are not careful in this country, maybe we will not have money to do any reasonable thing.

“All of us here know that Nigeria is facing hardship. A bag of rice is over ₦100,000. We are going to do our part locally. But you are there at the top. If we arrest today, lawyers would stand on the other side and this side.

“But once we do reasonable arrest, what I want to appeal is that you need to help us. If somebody is coming to load a vessel of 500 metric tonnes, in this community, nobody has that. The person would have to come from either Lagos or neighbouring countries or Abuja. The man here would be a water boy for the people at the head. That is the one we would arrest. So, we have stepped on a lot of toes.

“As I am here, I cannot travel anywhere because of the key people fighting this battle. If I want to travel to Abuja to visit the President or to visit you, I have to go with security men. Some security personnel are not happy with Tompolo and they are now even working with people that are top players of oil theft,” Tompolo stated.

He also appealed to the NBA for legal assistance, noting the difficulty in prosecuting oil theft cases without robust legal representation.

NBA’s Commitment to Economic Recovery

NBA President Afam Osigwe highlighted the association’s interest in addressing oil theft, acknowledging its devastating impact on Nigeria’s economy and the government’s ability to deliver services.

“As Nigerians, our fates are tied together. We have a common interest in seeing that the Nigerian economy works, a common interest in seeing that the commonwealth of Nigeria is protected for the well-being of every person and all hands must be on deck to ensure that the economic loss we suffer as a result of oil theft, is combatted.

“We also call on our colleagues in this community and, indeed, other communities to join hands with the NBA to see in what way, we can contribute in this regard, in getting a better Nigeria,” Osigwe said.

The NBA’s recent executive meeting identified oil theft as a critical issue, prompting the fact-finding mission to Gbaramatu.

Osigwe praised Tantita Security’s efforts in pipeline protection and acknowledged their significant contribution to boosting crude oil production, which recently reached 1.8 million barrels per day.