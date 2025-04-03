‘Why Kyari’s Removal As NNPC CEO Was Delayed By Tinubu’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday approved the removal of Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), following mounting concerns over aspects of the company’s operations.

Naija News reports that this move also included the dissolution of the NNPCL board.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement confirmed that Tinubu had approved a comprehensive reconstitution of the NNPCL board, which saw the removal of Chairman, Chief Pius Akinyelure, and Group CEO, Mele Kyari, along with all other board members appointed in November 2023.

In place of the outgoing executives, President Tinubu appointed Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the new Group CEO and Ahmadu Musa Kida as the non-executive Chairman. Additionally, Adedapo Segun, who replaced Umaru Isa Ajiya as the Chief Financial Officer in November 2023, has been retained on the new board.

Six non-executive directors representing Nigeria’s geopolitical zones have also been appointed. They include:

Bello Rabiu (North West),

Yusuf Usman (North East),

Babs Omotowa, former MD of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), representing North Central,

Austin Avuru (South South),

David Ige (South West),

Henry Obih (South East).

Lydia Shehu Jafiya, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, and Aminu Said Ahmed, representing the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, are also part of the new appointments. All the appointments are effective as of Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Kyari’s Tenure And Sudden Removal

Kyari, who was first appointed as Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC on July 7, 2019, by former President Muhammadu Buhari, had completed his four-year term and was reappointed by President Tinubu in October 2023.

Despite being slated for removal earlier, his dismissal came as a surprise after delays, with sources who spoke with Daily Trust suggesting that his involvement in key strategic projects for the president may have caused the delay.

The source noted, “The key question observers should ask is why Mele Kyari stayed in office for so long before his removal on Tuesday.”

The source pointed out that President Tinubu had replaced the heads of several prominent government agencies, including the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

“Yet, Kyari remained the longest-serving CEO of the NNPCL. His tenure extension, despite changes in other agencies, was unusual”, the source added.

Under Kyari’s leadership, NNPCL made significant strides, particularly in acquiring OVH Energy Marketing, which operated Oando-branded retail stations.

The $325.09 million acquisition, finalized in October 2022, expanded NNPCL’s footprint with over 380 filling stations, a reception jetty, LPG plants, aviation depots, and warehouses.

This acquisition greatly improved the company’s presence in the aviation fuel and lubricants sectors, boosting its reputation in the industry.

Before the acquisition, NNPCL had limited presence in these sectors. “After acquiring Oando, the company’s profile improved significantly,” one source remarked. “This boosted Kyari’s reputation as an effective leader within the industry.”