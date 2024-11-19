Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 19th November 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 18th November, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1735 and sell at N1740 on Monday 18th November 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1682 Selling Rate N1683

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) latest report on Sub-Saharan Africa has revealed that Nigeria’s broad-based economic reforms have yet to deliver the desired impact, 18 months after their introduction.

Stakeholders in the food sector also argue that these reforms have failed to improve the basic necessities of life in the country.

While the IMF recognized progress in some nations, such as Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Zambia, Nigeria was notably absent from the list of success stories.

Instead, the report highlighted Nigeria as struggling to meet reform targets, with its projected economic growth rate of 3.19% for 2024 falling below the regional average of 3.6%.

Speaking at the Lagos Business School, IMF Deputy Director Catherine Patillo emphasized that macroeconomic imbalances in the region are easing, but Nigeria remains excluded from this positive trend.

She noted significant fiscal consolidation efforts across two-thirds of the region, with improvements seen in countries like Ghana and Zambia, while Nigeria lags behind.

Inflation remains a significant challenge for Nigeria. After briefly slowing in July and August, inflation resumed an upward trend in September and October, with analysts predicting continued increases through the end of the year.