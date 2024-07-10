We Will Invest More In Arts – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration would invest more in arts to bridge the gap between the past and present and to serve as education for the young generations.

President Tinubu said arts and the entertainment industry are very important for the education of future generations.

The President, said this at a stage production of a play titled “Abibatu Mogaji: An Opera”, staged at the Conference Centre of the State House, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The stage play held in honour of Tinubu’s late mother, Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji, was produced by Ola Awakan, and was written and directed by Ahmed Yerima.

President Tinubu described his late mother as a disciplinarian. He said he would not have achieved much in life without his mother.

Nigeria’s president, whose mother passed on, on 15 June 2013, at the age of 96, thanked the producer, Ola Awakan; the script writer and director, Ahmed Yerima for the thorough research put into the play.

“I could see that they know her very well. She was tough. She was a disciplinarian. I can thank God for the gift I got from her. It was an enduring gift of character and determination. Never to give up,’’ President Tinubu recalled.

Speaking further on his late mother, Tinubu added, “My first restaurant was the best. My first toilet was the best. My first bedroom was her back. There is no way I could have come this far, and become this old without her care,” Channels quoted President Tinubu.

Present at the play presentation were: Vice-President, Kashim Shettima; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu and others.