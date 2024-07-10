Updates From Super Falcons Camp As They Prepare For 2024 Paris Olympics

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are currently in Sevilla, Spain, preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

One of the biggest updates from the Super Falcons training camp is that the team has a new performance and match-reading analyst, Poncho Serna.

Serna took to his X page earlier this week to write in Spanish: “I am very happy and excited to share this: during the Olympics Games I will be working with the Nigerian women’s team (@NGSuper_Falcons), in the area of performance analysis.”

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons replaced the injured Halimat Ayinde with Ifeoma Onumonu earlier today, July 10.

Onumonu was named in the list of backup Falcons players for the 2024 Olympics. Hence, it was easier to call on her as a replacement for Ayinde who sustained an injury in training last week.

In the backup squad, coach Randy Waldrum has called up forward Regina Otu to fill the void left by Onumonu’s promotion to his 18-player squad.

In a different development, one of the biggest Super Falcons stars, Asisat Oshoala is the latest player to arrive in the team’s camp in Sevilla, Spain.

With Oshoala’s arrival earlier today, the total number of players in the camp is 15. Seven more players are expected to touch down before the end of this weekend.

To test how well they have prepared for the Paris Olympics, the Super Falcons will take on former Olympics women’s champions, Canada in a friendly game on Wednesday. A day after the game, the Nigerian team will fly to Paris for the tournament.

The Nigerian team will commence their Olympic campaign against Brazil on July 25. Afterwards, they will take on other teams in Group C, Spain and Japan.