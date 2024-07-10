This Is Daylight Robbery In Darkness – Kate Henshaw Blasts FG Over Categorisation Of Electricity Consumers

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has condemned the federal government policy of categorizing electricity consumers into different bands.

Henshaw lamented that it was unprecedented and unfair.

Speaking via her X account, the actress asserted that Nigeria is the only country that place electricity consumers in different categories.

She urged the government to give everyone access to electricity and let them pay fairly for their consumption.

Henshaw wrote “Nowhere, absolutely nowhere in the world, is there this purported ‘banding’ of electricity supply. Give everyone access to electricity and let them pay fairly for their consumption. Yet, every 2 to 3 months, there is an increase in tariff!! Daylight robbery in darkness.”

The thespian shared her grievances while responding to journalist Olive Modi’s stance on Nigeria’s epileptic power supply, in which she likened living in Nigeria to a toxic relationship where something always goes wrong.

Modi said, “The question is what exactly is going on. Sometime in April 2024, the electricity companies classified electricity distribution into different bands from band A to band E, with band A having the most frequent supply of power and also having to pay the most, while some other people are complaining about not even having power at all, even though they are paying exorbitantly for it.”