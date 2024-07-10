PSC Clarifies Stand On 10,000 Police Constables Recruitment

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has refuted claims of reviewing the list of successful candidates from the 2022 constable recruitment exercise, clarifying its position in a statement released recently.

According to the statement issued on Tuesday, the commission emphasized that it had not instructed candidates to print any updated invitation slips or proceed to Police Training Colleges.

It urged successful candidates to exercise patience and await the official communication regarding the concluded recruitment process.

“The commission categorically states that it has not issued any statement regarding (i) a review of the list of successful candidates or (ii) inviting successful candidates to verify their applications on a newly launched portal,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the commission debunked rumors circulating on social media about a purported training program starting on July 22, 2024, labeling it as misinformation spread by impostors.

“The commission advises candidates to remain patient and await our official statement regarding the recently concluded recruitment exercise,” the statement added.

The PSC also cautioned against spreading false information, warning that individuals involved would face legal consequences once apprehended.

“The PSC urges these impostors to refrain from meddling in its activities, particularly the recruitment process. Any individual found undermining the exercise will face appropriate legal actions,” the statement concluded.