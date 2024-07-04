Toni Kroos Names Danger Men In Spain’s Euro 2024 Squad Ahead Of Clash With Germany

Former Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos has acknowledged that Spain’s national team has two players Germany must be weary of in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, July 5, the hosts of the Euro 2024, Germany, will face their biggest test in the tournament when they take on Spain in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

The game could be the last match for Toni Kroos as a professional footballer as he announced before the tournament that he would retire from football after the outing.

Interestingly, the 34-year-old midfielder has the chance of prolonging his professional career by ensuring that Germany knockout Spain on Friday. But it wouldn’t be that easy as Spain have been in fine form since the European Championship started.

Recall that Spain recorded three straight wins in the group stage against tough oppositions like Croatia, Italy, and a lowly-rated Albania. They ended the fairytale run of Georgia in the round of 16 with a 4-1 bashing.

Despite winning those games more as a team than through individual brilliance, Toni Kroos told reporters at the pre-match press conference that Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are the dangerous men of the Spanish side.

“Lamine has been at Barcelona for a year and the confidence with which he plays is incredible. He is one of the most dangerous players,” Toni Kroos said.

He added: “Spain have very good wingers, Nico is also good and we must defend him together and not play so freely.”