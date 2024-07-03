Reps Investigate Promotion Stagnation of Civil Servants from 2013-2023

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Public Sector and Institutional Reforms to commence investigation into civil servants’ promotion issues across MDAs, Ministries and Agencies of the federal government.

The resolution of the House of Representatives followed a motion moved by Honourable Idris Salman, who regretted that most civil servants across federal government’s MDAs, Ministries and Agencies, have not been promoted for a long time.

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate promotion stagnation in the Federal Civil Service from 2013 to 2023.

The Deputy Chairman House Committee on Agric Colleges and Institutions in Abuja, Salman, said civil servants remained the engine that works government policies and programmes.

The member representing Ijumu/Kabba-Bunu Constituency of Kogi State said the menace of promotion stagnation in the civil service required urgent attention and intervention of the House.

Honourable Idris, African Democratic Congress (ADC), said if the government must achieve its policies and programmes, civil servants must be taken care of and that includes their promotion.

“The menace of promotion stagnation in the civil service calls for urgent attention and intervention of this hallowed chamber, if the policies and programmes of Government must be achieved,” Vanguard quoted Idris.

Following adoption of the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Public Sector and Institutional Reforms to investigate promotion stagnation in the Federal Civil Service from 2013 to 2023.

The House gave the committee four months to report back on its findings for further actions.