Oronsaye Report Must Be Reviewed To Ensure It Aligns With Current Realities – Lawmakers

The House of Representatives Special Ad Hoc Committee on the Restructuring of Government Agencies and Commissions has said that the suggestions outlined in the Steve Oronsaye Report must be reviewed to ensure that they align with the Nigerian government structure and current realities.

Naija News reports that the report, which was presented to the Federal Government in 2012, aims to reduce the expenses associated with governance by consolidating, abolishing, and relocating certain government departments and agencies.

The report on public sector reforms identified a total of 541 statutory and non-statutory Federal Government parastatals, commissions, and agencies.

Recall that during the Federal Executive Council meeting on February 26, 2024, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, the implementation of the report was approved to minimize the cost of governance, as confirmed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

As per the recommendations, 29 government agencies are set to be merged, while eight parastatals will be integrated into other agencies.

Additionally, four agencies will be transferred to different ministries, and one agency is slated for elimination.

The FEC has tasked a committee led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, to assess the report and provide recommendations.

However, while addressing journalists on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, the Reps Ad Hoc Committee chairman, Isiaka Ayokunle, defended the necessity of reviewing the report.

He said, “We must revisit the recommendations of the Oronsaye Report and other pertinent white papers to ensure that we are aligning our government structures with current realities, best practices, and the changing needs of our society.

“The world is evolving rapidly, and our government agencies and commissions must be structured in a way that enables them to deliver on their mandates effectively and efficiently.”

Ayokunle, the representative of the Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency in Ogun State, emphasized the committee’s objective of pinpointing redundancies, duplications, inefficiencies, and areas for enhancement within the Federal Government agencies and commissions during the review process.

He stressed “Our goal is to apply the legislative approach in streamlining operations, eliminate duplication of functions, enhance service delivery, and optimise resource allocation.

“This review will be comprehensive and thorough, taking into cognisance the diverse perspectives and expertise available to us.

“We acknowledge the importance of stakeholder engagement in this process, and we will require input from various stakeholders, including government officials, experts, civil society organisations, and the general public.”

The lawmaker further noted that the committee would hold a one-day public hearing on the matter on July 10 in Abuja.