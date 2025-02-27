FG Reveals When Civil Servants Will Get Their February Salary

The Nigerian government has announced that the February salary for all Federal Government civil servants has been initiated.

The spokesperson for the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa, shared this information with reporters during an interview on Thursday, February 27.

He emphasized that the government has established the necessary disbursement protocols to commence the payment of February salaries, with workers expected to receive notifications before the conclusion of Thursday.

Furthermore, he assured that February salaries would be fully disbursed, countering any claims of shortfalls.

Mokwa explained that the alleged shortfalls in January salaries were due to the finalization of payments related to the new minimum wage and other arrears dating back to September 2024.

“February salary payment will start trickling in today (Thursday). I can confirm to you that everything has been put in place to make salary payment to civil servants commence.

“From Thursday, civil servants will start receiving alerts,” he told DAILY POST.

“It is a misunderstanding. What some persons called shortfalls in their salary was not as described. From September to December 2024, civil servants were paid minimum wage and other bonus arrears which shot up their total take-home and salary budget.

“However, from Janaury, all the arrears were cleared hence they returned to their due monthly salary,” he explained.

Recently, the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC) clarified that the salary shortfalls for January were attributed to a system error within the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

It is noteworthy that in July 2024, President Tinubu enacted the new minimum wage bill, establishing a minimum wage of ₦70,000.