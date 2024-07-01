Cholera Outbreak Hits Kirikiri Prison In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government of Lagos State has confirmed the spread of Cholera disease at the Kirikiri prison.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, while giving updates on the surge of the disease in Lagos, noted that the government has received additional support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to battle the infectious disease.

Abayomi noted that the government has achieved success in the implementation of urgent medical and environmental intervention measures.

“We were able to supply Kirikiri medium prison with intravenous fluids, infection prevention, and other health consumables.

“Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has donated 10,000 doses of pharmaceuticals which have been delivered to the prison to support prison health facilities with prevention strategies for about 3,200 inmates if required.

“Immediate water and sanitation issues have been corrected, and there are ongoing inspections of other correctional facilities in the state,” the commissioner said.

Abayomi further disclosed that the cholera epidemic in Lagos was traced back to unregulated street drinks and tainted water sources, which were pinpointed as the main culprits a fortnight ago.

The commissioner elaborated that various samples obtained from popularly sobo street beverages by undercover environmental officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Ministry of Health in the affected areas confirmed the presence of Vibrio cholerae bacteria, the causative agent of cholera.

“All of the containers had no NAFDAC accreditation numbers, indicating they are small cottage backyard informal production units. Identifying the precise location of manufacture has proven difficult and the directorate of environmental health is planning to seal any such unregulated manufacture and make arrests of anybody involved with the manufacture or distribution of beverages without NAFDAC numbers,” Abayomi said.

Abayomi further reported a significant decrease in daily cholera cases compared to the spike recorded two weeks ago.

He said the Lagos State government recognized the presence of ongoing low-grade community transmission and that there are still a few cases being reported in hospitals.

The commissioner mentioned that there have been no new cholera-related deaths in the past 72 hours, but efforts are being intensified to completely eliminate transmission.

Abayomi emphasized that the reduction in new cases and the absence of recent deaths indicate that interventions are proving effective.

He stressed the importance of residents following public health guidelines, and seeking medical help promptly when symptoms appear.

He also highlighted that the state government, through its collaborative “One Health” approach, is implementing environmental health measures with the Lagos Water Corporation and sanitation agencies (LAWMA and LASWAMO).

These measures include extensive sanitation activities, inspection and disinfection of boreholes, providing safe drinking water to affected areas, and enforcing stricter regulations on local beverage producers.

“Henceforth and as approved by Mr Governor, a higher sanitary and regulatory standard of eateries, food handlers, beverage manufacturers and groundwater will be implemented and enforced to curb the burden of food and water-borne diseases in Lagos,” he added.

Abayomi emphasized the necessity of continuous vigilance and adherence to public health precautions.

Alongside government efforts, he called on the public to personally ensure the consumption of safe water, food, and drinks, maintain proper personal hygiene, start oral rehydration therapy, and promptly seek medical help if experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

He highlighted that suspected cholera treatment remains free of charge at all government hospitals.

Abayomi assured the public that there is no need for alarm and expressed confidence that, with ongoing collaboration, vigilance, and dedication from all parties involved, the state is enacting decisive actions to effectively combat and manage the spread of cholera, thus protecting the health and well-being of its inhabitants.