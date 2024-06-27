Kvaratskhelia Reveals How Ronaldo Helped Georgia Beat Portugal In Euro 2024

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has hinted that Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo helped Georgia to defeat Portugal in the Euro 2024 last group stage game.

On Wednesday night, June 26, 2024, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia led lowly rated Georgia to face former European champions, Portugal in Euro 2024 group stage tie.

To the surprise of many, Georgia who had never qualified for the European Championship before this edition, defeated the 2016 champions 2-0. Kvaratskhelia scored the match-opener.

Before the game, Kvaratskhelia and Cristiano Ronaldo had a brief pre-match chat which the 23-year-old Georgian winger believes inspired his team to go for victory against the Portuguese side.

Not only did Georgia win the game, but Kvaratskhelia who is currently contracted to Italian Serie A club, Napoli, performed so well that he won the game’s man of the match award.

“Before the match, there was a meeting [with Ronaldo] and he wished me success; I’d never imagine he would come and talk to me”, Kvaratskhelia told reporters after the game.

“He’s a great player and a great person. That’s why he’s a great personality in and out of football; I have so much respect for him, he’s one of the best players in the world.

“When he comes to talk to you before the match, that’s amazing; that helped us believe we could do something today.”

Note that the 2-0 win over Portugal helped Georgia to finish third in Group F with four points. That was enough for them to qualify for the round of 16 as one of the four best losers.