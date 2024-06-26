What I Will Do If Tinubu Ask Me To Join His Administration – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 elections, Omoyele Sowore, has said that he would turn down President Bola Tinubu if he were called to join his administration.

He opined that the presidency does not have the capability to accommodate his ideas.

The political activist stated this while responding to whether he could join the administration to exercise his patriotism

Speaking in a Mic On interview, a podcast by Seun Okinbaloye, Sowore argued that Tinubu’s administration lacks the capability to see the greatness in Nigeria.

He said: “We have nothing in common. I know in advance that they don’t have the bandwidth to accommodate our ideas. They are very limited in their ability to see what we have seen and how we see the greatness of Nigeria.

“In joining them, you’re only fulfilling the time-tested lie that if you can’t beat them, you join them. We don’t belong in that category at all.”

When asked what would be his response if the government ask for his assistance in finding a solution to the country’s problems, he replied, “I am not going to help those who are not here to help Nigerians. If they were here to help Nigerians, they would not have plunged them into the multi-dimensional poverty they did the first day they came into power by removing subsidies.

“They wouldn’t have done it by floating the naira. You can’t do it by awarding a contract that is very hidden and not transparent for N15 trillion to a friend of the president.”