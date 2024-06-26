Tinubu’s Minister, Dele Alake Cries Out Over Fraudster Impersonating Him On Whatsapp

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has urged members of the public to disregard communication from a particular whatsapp number which has been impersonating him on social media.

The Minister, through a press release by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, identified the number being used by the impostor along with a picture of the Minister as +234 707 743 7582.

The statement warned that the number is not connected to Alake, his assistants, or anybody else working in the minister’s office.

While urging members of the public to disregard any communication from the number, Alake added that the matter has been reported to security agents to apprehend the culprit.

The media aide said: “This is the handiwork of an impostor. The Minister urges the public to disregard any correspondence or communication supposedly from him through the said contact number.

“This serves as a disclaimer while we work with the security agencies to identify the culprit and bring upon him the full weight of the law.”

Meanwhile, women from the Ipo community in Rivers State on Tuesday, blocked the entrance of the Port Harcourt International Airport, in Omagwa, leaving several passengers stranded.

The women, who stormed the airport as early as 7.30 in the morning, blocked the gate at the airport roundabout, waving placards, singing, wailing, and even cooking at the gate.

Some of the inscriptions seen on the placards and banners with them include ‘We Demand Our Citizens Rights’, ‘Ipo Women Peaceful Protest’, among others.

It was gathered that the women are protesting a lack of electricity in their community.

