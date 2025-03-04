We Have Being Asked To Confront Governors – FG Speaks On Mining Disputes With States

The Federal Government, has stated that some governors have banned mining activities and sealed off mining companies, which has led to conflicts with federal authorities.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, raised this argument when briefing State House Correspondents after the 24th Federal Executive Council meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Monday.

He lamented that despite its constitutional authority to control the mining of the solid minerals in the country, it is constrained by cultural and political sensitivities, as state governments continue to interfere in mining operations.

While reaffirming that mining falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the FG, he noted that the Land Use Act grants states ownership of land, which is creating room for contention

He explained, “I’ve had a meeting with the governors at their Secretariat here, organised by the chairman of the governor’s forum, the governor of Kwara State. Thirty-two were present there, and I had a robust exchange with them. Some didn’t feign ignorance of this constitutional separation of powers.

“I did explain to them this exclusivity of the mining sector as belonging to the purview of the Federal Government, and a lot of them understood.

“But there is a sensitivity given the peculiarity of our environment, political, social and cultural environment, which we recognise, and I particularly will not be the one to heat up the polity unnecessarily. I’ve had a lot of calls, even from the media, calling on me to confront this governor, confront that governor. That is not how to do it.”

Rather than confront state governments directly, Alake said he had adopted a diplomatic approach, engaging governors in discussions to clarify their roles and the legal framework guiding mining operations in Nigeria.

“I would rather engage with them. Each of the governors has come up with such outlandish policies and all that. I’ve had to call, I’ve had to engage with, I have to enlighten, educate and, in some instances, we’ve been able to resolve all these contentious issues. So the engagement is a continuous process,” he added.

He explained that to accommodate state interests, the Federal Government had encouraged states to set up Special Purpose Vehicles that allow them to obtain mining licences and participate in the sector legally.

According to him, several states have already applied for and received licences, ensuring they benefit from mining activities while adhering to federal regulations even as President Bola Tinubu has given him the authority to expedite approvals for state-owned mining operations.

“I announced to the governors that they could form an SPV to apply for a mining licence in their own state, and I will approve it.

“This way, they feel a sense of belonging, and it is a win-win situation for the Federal Government, the states, and host communities,” Alake stated.