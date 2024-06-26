List Of Those In Attendance As Governors Hold Crucial Meeting On New Minimum Wage, Others

Governors across the thirty-six states of the federation, on Wednesday, started arriving at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Head Office in Abuja for a crucial meeting of the group.

Naija News reports the meeting is expected to focus on issues of national importance, including the new minimum wage, local government autonomy, among others.

At the time of filing this report, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, and Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, have arrived at the venue of the meeting while others are expected to join their colleagues.

The meeting will be chaired by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, who is the NGF chairman.

The governors chose to hold an emergency meeting after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, chose to conduct broader consultations on the new minimum wage.

The governors had previously rejected the Federal Government’s proposal of ₦62,000, stating that some states would need to borrow to pay salaries. The organized labour is also insisting on a figure of ₦250,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government’s case at the Supreme Court against the 36 state governors, which seeks to enforce full autonomy for local governments, is still pending.