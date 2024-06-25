Electricity Consumers In Nigeria Hit Over 12 Million In Q1 2024 – NBS Reveals

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the total number of people using electricity grew by 210,000, moving from 12.12 million in the final three months of 2023 to 12.33 million in the first three months of 2024.

Naija News reports that the NBS shared its Electricity Report for the first three months of 2024 on Tuesday in Abuja, revealing that this growth was attributed to an increase of 1.78 per cent.

The analysis covers the amount of energy charged, the income earned, and the number of customers served by Distribution Companies (DISCOS) during this period.

It mentioned that during the first three months of 2024, the electric customer base expanded by 9.47 per cent compared to the 11.27 million customers seen in the same period of 2023.

Furthermore, in Q1 2024, there were 5.91 million customers with meters, up from 5.61 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, showing a 5.38 per cent rise.

“On a year-on-year basis, the figure grew by 11.26 per cent from the 5.31 million reported in Q1 2023,’’ it said.

In the first quarter of 2024, the number of estimated electricity users reached 6.43 million, marking a 10.22 per cent rise from the 5.83 million users in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Looking at the year-over-year comparison, the number of estimated users grew by 7.88 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the 5.96 million users in the same period of the previous year.

The National Bureau of Statistics also reported that in the first quarter of 2024, electricity distribution companies earned ₦291.62 billion in revenue, down from ₦294.95 billion earned in the fourth quarter of 2023.

However, it noted that the revenue earned increased by 17.91 per cent from the ₦247.33 billion earned in the first quarter of 2023.

The report also mentioned that the electricity supply for the first quarter of 2024 was 5,769 (Gwh), a decrease from the 6,432 (Gwh) supply in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Nonetheless, the report highlighted that the electricity supply saw a 1.41 per cent decrease in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the 5,851 (Gwh) supply in the first quarter of 2023.