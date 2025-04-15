Nigeria News
Inflation Rises To 24.23% In March — NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced a further rise in Nigeria’s headline inflation, with the rate climbing to 24.23% in March 2025, marking a 1.05% increase from the 23.18% recorded in February.
Naija News reports that this development was revealed in the NBS’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for March 2025, which noted a 4.4-point rise in the inflation figure within a month.
According to the report: “The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 117.34 in March 2025 reflecting a 4.40-point increase from the preceding month.
“In March 2025, the Headline inflation rate rose to 24.23% relative to the February 2025 headline inflation rate of 23.18%.
“Looking at the movement, the March 2025 Headline inflation rate showed an increase of 1.05% compared to the February 2025 Headline inflation rate.”
This marks the first uptick in the CPI since the index was rebased in January 2025, signifying a new inflationary trend that could prompt adjustments in monetary policy.
In February, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had paused interest rates at 27.50%. With the current surge in inflation, the MPC is now faced with the decision to either maintain the status quo or tighten rates to contain inflationary pressures.