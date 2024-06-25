Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 25th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 24th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1495 and sell at N1505 on Monday 24th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1495 Selling Rate N1505

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1479 Selling Rate N1480

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has accused the Muhammadu Buhari administration of mismanaging the first tranche of the $500 million World Bank loan for women’s empowerment in the country.

Kennedy-Ohanenye made the claim during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday.

According to her, the first tranche of the loan, which is $100 million, meant for the ‘Nigeria For Women Project’, was mismanaged.

Naija News reports that the women project is a strategic engagement between the World Bank and the Nigerian Government set to improve the livelihood of Nigerian women.

A statement from the bank said the loan is a scale-up financing for the women’s project, which was initially approved on June 27, 2018, with $100m financing.

Speaking during the interview, Kennedy-Ohanenye said the $100 million was disbursed by the Buhari government and the expenditure didn’t reflect the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

