Kano Emirate Tussle: Ado Bayero Has Done Nothing Wrong – Sani

A former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, has absolved the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, of any blame in the leadership tussle that has engulfed Kano Emirate.

According to Sani, Bayero has committed no offence and should be treated with decorum.

Naija News recalls the Kano State government led by Governor Abba Yusuf, deposed Bayero and reinstated Sanusi Lamido as the sole Emir of Kano based on the Kano Emirate Repeal Bill he signed into law after it was passed by the State Assembly.

In the ongoing saga, the Kano government also ordered the eviction of Bayero from the Nasarawa palace, announcing plans to renovate the building.

Advertisement

However, the former ACF secretary, in his reaction to the Kano Emirate tussle, pleaded for decency and decorum in addressing issues about the emirate.

“When I read reports that Kano state has given order for eviction of the deposed Emir Aminu Bayero, I think the Emir should be treated with decorum.

“This is because he was a product of the state government’s law that has been repealed, and his deposition is also a product of government law.

Advertisement

“He has committed no offence. I therefore plead that decency and decorum be applied in the management of the Emir’s eviction,” Sani said in a statement.