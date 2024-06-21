You Are An Insignificant Twerp In The Grand Scheme Of Rivers Politics – Lawmaker Blasts Ugochinyere

The chairman of the Rivers Caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon Dumnamene Dekor, has warned his colleague, Ikenga Ugochinyere to stay away from the internal politics of Rivers State.

The lawmaker claimed that since the disagreement between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the lawmakers, Ugochinyere has thrown caution, decorum, and responsible conduct to the wind.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Dekor fumed that Ugochinyere has become an agent provocateur for a cause he knows nothing about.

He alluded that his colleague’s prejudicial media statements also constitute “a thoughtless assault on due process and ongoing judicial processes aimed at resolving the disagreement in Rivers.”

Dekor called on the leadership of the House of Representatives to take urgent steps to discipline and rein in “this errant member.”

He said, “His latest sponsored intervention is laden with the all ingredients that characterized all his previous outings: blackmail, half-truths, outright lies, misinformation and disinformation, and malicious propaganda.

“As our colleague who sits in the House of Representatives today courtesy of a judgment of a court, that is beyond embarrassing.

“As a Caucus, we consider Hon. Ugochinyere an insignificant twerp in the social space and, particularly, in the grand scheme of Rivers politics. To begin with, he is not from Rivers State. So his political value is unquestionably nonexistent, except for those who are naive enough to fall for his cheap gimmicks.

“We had put Hon. Ugochinyere’s deplorable behaviour down to exuberant infantilism, which sometimes affects some new members, and had hoped that his apparent lack of understanding of his duties as a federal lawmaker would diminish as he grows into his new position.”

The Ogoni lawmaker said that one year into his term as a lawmaker, Hon. Ugochinyere has rather “doubled down on infamy, dishonour, and disreputable behaviour, details of which we have at our disposal.

“Unarguably, Hon. Ugochinyere’s actions (in the guise of representation) outside of the House impinge on the privileges of members of this Caucus, the integrity of the House itself, and constitute a reckless violation of the constitution, vide sections 49 and 72.”