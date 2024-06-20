HoS Identifies 1,618 Civil Servants With Fake Employment Letters

The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has announced that 1,618 officers with fraudulent employment letters have been removed from the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) over the past year.

Naija News reports that the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, shared this information during a media briefing as part of the 2024 Civil Service Week activities.

She emphasized that rigorous physical verifications conducted by various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have reduced the bloated civil service workforce from over 100,000 to a verified 69,308 on the current payroll.

Addressing corruption within the public service, Yemi-Esan highlighted collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to combat malpractice.

Advertisement

“We work closely with ICPC and EFCC to curb corruption. Even when we have not been able to verify allegations of corrupt practices in the service, we endeavor to divert the attention of civil servants from engaging in corrupt practices by providing welfare packages like housing schemes with single-digit interest rates.

“These welfare packages have helped reduce the temptation for civil servants to engage in corruption,” she said.

Yemi-Esan also noted the successful implementation of a whistleblower scheme that encourages anonymous reporting of corruption through online platforms or directly to the OHCSF.

Advertisement

She highlighted the ongoing digital transformation across ministries, mandating all MDAs to fully migrate to digital processes by the end of 2025.

Yemi-Esan affirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to modernizing and ensuring transparency within Nigeria’s civil service, marking a pivotal step toward a more efficient and accountable public sector.