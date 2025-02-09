FG Sets Deadline For Civil Servants To Complete IPPIS Verification

The Federal Government has set February 17 as the final deadline for civil servants to validate their details on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

This directive was outlined in a memo issued by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).

The memo reads, “Following the Treasury Circular with Ref. No. TRY/A6&B6/2024-OAGF/CAD/026/Vol. V/910 dated 27th June, 2024 on the above subject matter and subsequent extension dated 16 August, 2024, I am directed to inform you that AGF has approved the extension of the OAF-IPPIS Payroll Validation Portal for an additional one week (10 – 17 February, 2025).

“The portal will be deployed and made accessible to those employees who were unable to complete their validation before the end of the earlier deadline. Visit OAF website: www.oagf.gov.ng and access the portal.

“It is hereby emphasised that all employees concerned are expected to conclude the update of their payroll information on or before 12 midnight of Monday, February 17, 2025.

“Please note that officers who fail to avail themselves of this last opportunity may suffer some consequences which may include suspension from the payroll.

“Accounting Officers, Directors/Head of Finance & Account and Internal Audit Units of MDAs and other Arms of Government are enjoined to give this circular the widest circulation it deserves and ensure compliance.”

The IPPIS verification exercise is part of ongoing efforts to eliminate ghost workers and payroll fraud within the civil service.

Recall that in June 2024, former Head of Service Folasade Yemi-Esan revealed that some civil servants who had relocated abroad were still receiving salaries from the federal government.

Days later, President Bola Tinubu condemned this fraudulent practice and insisted on full accountability.

“The culprits must be made to refund the money they have fraudulently collected. Their supervisors and department heads must also be punished for aiding and abetting the fraud under their watch,” Tinubu said.

The president further stressed the need for discipline within the civil service, stating that it should not be a system where “anything is possible,” allowing workers to break the rules without facing consequences.