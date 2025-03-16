FG Releases Guidelines For Civil Servants On Salary Migration, Name Change

The Federal Government has issued fresh directives for civil servants seeking to migrate their salaries, change their names, gender, or next-of-kin records in official documents.

The new requirements were detailed in a memo from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) dated March 12, 2025, and addressed to all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

According to the memo, many civil servants requesting these changes fail to submit the necessary supporting documents, leading to delays in approvals and administrative bottlenecks.

The OHCSF noted that compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for updating civil service records is now mandatory, particularly with the full implementation of the Human Resource component of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

“Further to the Circular Ref. HCSF/PS/CMO/IPPIS/I/VOL.I/508 dated 1st November, 2022, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has observed that some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies do not attach the required documents which would facilitate granting approvals for migration of salary, change/correction of names, gender, and next-of-kin within the shortest possible time,” the memo read.

To ensure smooth processing, the government has now made it compulsory for MDAs to submit complete and accurate documentation before requests for salary migration, name correction, or next-of-kin updates can be processed.

The memo warned that any request submitted without the necessary documents will not be processed.

“MDAs should therefore note and be guided by the following Standard Operating Procedures for requests on changes/corrections on HR records of employees on the IPPIS Platform. Kindly note that requests forwarded to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation without specific documents will not be processed for approval. Please bring the content of this Circular to all concerned for strict compliance,” the memo stated.

The directive is part of efforts to enhance efficiency and eliminate payroll fraud within the civil service system.