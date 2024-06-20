Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 20th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 19th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1482 and sell at N1485 on Wednesday 19th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Advertisement

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1482 Selling Rate N1485

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1473 Selling Rate N1474

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria currently holds the 88th spot among 141 countries in the World Bank Logistics Performance Index (LPI), slightly improving from its 91st position in the previous year.

The LPI serves as an interactive tool for benchmarking, designed to assist nations in identifying their trade logistics challenges and opportunities, as well as strategies for enhancement.

This index is also utilized to evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of a country’s logistics sector.

Advertisement

It assesses various aspects of logistics performance, including infrastructure, customs and border management, the ease of arranging shipments, the quality of logistics services, the tracking and tracing of goods, and the timeliness of deliveries.

The top 12 countries in the 2023 LPI are among the wealthiest nations. Singapore, achieving a score of 4.3, secures the first position, which it has maintained since 2007 and 2012.

Among the top 12, Finland (4.2), Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland (4.1), Austria, Belgium, Germany, and Sweden (4.0) are from Europe. Additionally, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong SAR, China, are represented. For many years, these economies have dominated the global supply chain network.

Advertisement