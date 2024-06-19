Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 19th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 18th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1485 and sell at N1490 on Tuesday 18th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Advertisement

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1485 Selling Rate N1490

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1481 Selling Rate N1482

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) has taken legal action against 60 high-ranking executives from 13 commercial banks, including chairmen, CEOs, directors, and company secretaries.

This action comes as a result of a pending lawsuit between GTBank and Afex Commodity Exchange regarding a ₦17 billion Anchor Borrowers Programme loan.

The executives are facing contempt charges for allegedly failing to comply with a No-Debit-Order placed on Afex Commodity Exchange’s accounts with the banks.

Advertisement

In a court ruling (suit no FHC/L/CS/911/2024), Justice CJ Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos division has ordered the imprisonment of the bank chairmen, MDs, directors, company secretaries, and the liquidator of Heritage Bank (Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation) for not adhering to the court’s ruling on May 27, 2024.

Naija News reports that a legal notice has been published in national newspapers notifying the parties involved of the consequences of their disobedience to the court’s order.

The matter has since been adjourned to Thursday, this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Access Bank, Citibank, Jaiz Bank, Union Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, First City Monument Bank, NDIC (liquidator for Heritage Bank), Polaris Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Taj Bank, United Bank for Africa, and Zenith Bank, along with its principal officers, were all cited for contempt by the court.

In a court ruling dated May 27, 2024, the court directed twenty banks to transfer the funds held by the respondent to AFEX’s account with GTB until the repayment of ₦17.81 billion.