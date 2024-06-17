AAUA Final Year Student Commits Suicide After Church Vigil

A final year student from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, AAUA, in Ondo state, identified as Ayandare Modupe, reportedly took her own life after attending a church vigil.

Sources said that the deceased walked into an uncompleted building near the white garment church where she attended a vigil and committed suicide.

According to Vanguard, she reportedly left a suicide note in her bag after hanging herself.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the institution’s student union, Olaogbebikan Noble, stated that she committed suicide in the early hours of Monday around 4 am.

Olaogbebikan said, “We express in strong terms our dissatisfaction and agony with respect to the death of one of our student, Ayandare Modupe. A 500 level student of the Department of Agronomy (Agronomy Departmental President).

“According to report, the deceased was said to have committed suicide at the early hour of today around 4am after they finished vigil in her church.

“The incident happened beside the church she attend around Sportless Villa.

“The law enforcement agency have been informed already and all hands are on desk in getting to the root of the situation.

“Be rest assured that justice will be served and the law enforcement agency will do thorough investigation.

“Should you have any information to supply regarding the incident that happened, kindly reach out to the students’ union. Stay tuned for further updates as further investigation are underway.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that the deceased left a suicide note in her bag before committing suicide at an uncompleted building.

Odunlami stated that police detectives have begun an investigation to uncover the unfortunate incident.